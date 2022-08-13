NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES WITH JR WAUFORD AND COMPANY RELATIVE TO BOOSTER STATION AND TO CONSIDER BIDS ON CONSTRUCTION ON THE WATER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

