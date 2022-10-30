NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE WITH PES, PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM PILOT, EMPLOYEE CHRISTMAS BONUSES AND A REPORT ON SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT BIDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

