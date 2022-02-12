PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A PARADE PERMIT FOR THE TRENT HOT 5K ON MAY 14TH, A CHANGE ORDER RELATIVE TO THE SPLASH PAD AND CITY HALL RENOVATIONS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

