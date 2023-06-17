NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY AT 4:30. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM TCAT AND EDC AND THE FILING OF 2021 DELINQUENT TAXES. A REPORT WILL ALSO BE GIVEN ON CITY HALL RENOVATION BIDS. THE SESSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET AT 4:30 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

