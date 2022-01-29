THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A PARADE PERMIT FOR RESCUE TAILS DOG RESCUE ON APRIL 30TH, THE ANNEXATION AND REZONING OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1936 ELKTON PIKE AND IMPROVEMENTS AT CAVE SPRINGS HERITAGE PARK. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
Currently in Lawrenceburg
30°
Partly Cloudy
36° / 17°
7 PM
30°
8 PM
29°
9 PM
29°
10 PM
29°
11 PM
29°
