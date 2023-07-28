NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY AT 4:30. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM TCAT AND PES, THE OPENING OF BIDS FOR THE WATER BOOSTER STATION AND TRAILER TYPE VALVE MANIPULATOR VACUUM EXCAVATOR. A HEARING RELATIVE TO THE HONEYSUCKLE MARKET ANS SHELL STATION WILL ALSO BE DISCUSSED.

