THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: A PARADE PERMIT FROM THE GILES COUNTY INCLUSIVITY COALITION ON JUNE 3RD, A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR ENGINEERING SERVICE RELATIVE TO STATE PAVING CONTRACT AND A RESOLUTION TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT WITH DAVID LOONEY DOING BUSINESS AS KING’S EXCAVATING RELATIVE TO MAPLEWOOD CEMETERTY. A DATE WILL ALSO BE SET FOR THE STRATEGIC PLANNING SESSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT NOON.

