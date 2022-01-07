PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE ADOPTING A RESOLUTION RELATIVE TO PULASKI ELECTRIC TAX EQUIVALENT, A RESOLUTION REALATIVE TO AMENDMENTS OF CONTRACTS IN LIEU OF PERFORMANCE BONDS FOR SANITARY AND DEMOLITION LANDFILL AND A RESOLUTION RELATIVE TO ENTERING INTO A CONTRACT FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR SUBSURFACE EXPLORATION AT THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12 IN THE PULASKI CITY HALL BOARDROOM.

