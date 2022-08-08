THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE APPLICATIONS FOR PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN, TERRY JONES, HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI AND THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER. AN ORDINANCE RELATED TO CHANGES TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE, CONSIDERATION OF MAYORS APPOINTMENTS AND THE AMENDING OF THE 2022 AND 2023 BUDGET. THE MEETIG IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12 AND THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO MEET TO CONSIDER APPLICATIONS FOR A SPECIAL EVENT PERMIT AND TEMPORARY BEER PERMIT FROM THE GILES COUNTY CHAMBER FOR THE CHILI COOK OFF ON NOVEMBER 10TH.
