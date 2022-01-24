PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET TUESDAY AT NOON IN REGULAR SESSION. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA INCLUDE THE AUTHORIZATION TO PURCHASE POLICE CARS, AN APPLICATION FOR A PARADE PERMIT FOR UT SOUTHERN CROSS COUNTRY ON NOVEMBER 26TH AND AN ORDINANCE TO CONSIDER REZONING PROPERTY OWNED BY LANDS OF YELLOW DELO. A PUBLIC HEARING IS ALSO SCHEDULED FOR 12:05.

Recommended for you