NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY OCTOBER 25TH AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: PARADE PERMITS FOR THE MINGLE JINGLE AND TREE LIGHTING IN PULASKI AND A PUBLIC HEARING RELATIVE TO PROPERTY ON ELKTON PIKE. THEY WILL ALSO CONSIDER UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN TENNIS TERM SHEET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12.

Recommended for you