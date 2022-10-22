THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY OCTOBER 25TH AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: PARADE PERMITS FOR THE MINGLE JINGLE AND TREE LIGHTING IN PULASKI AND A PUBLIC HEARING RELATIVE TO PROPERTY ON ELKTON PIKE. THEY WILL ALSO CONSIDER UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE SOUTHERN TENNIS TERM SHEET. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12.
Latest News
- TN Reconnect Information Sessions Scheduled for this Week
- City of Waynesboro Commission to Meet
- Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
- Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County
- Tennessee Tech's Annual Fall Celebration
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting Rescheduled
- Catherine Ann Blasingim
- TN Department of Revenue to Hold Free Webinar
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
73° / 53°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
56°
4 AM
55°
5 AM
53°
6 AM
52°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
- Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Lawrence County
- Missing Tn Woman Found in Colbert County AL
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
- Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
- Death Investigation Underway in Limestone County AL
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Over the Weekend in Limestone County
- One Person Faces Weapon Charge After Fight Following Football Game
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Boat
- Shelbyville Police Department Seek Public's Help
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.