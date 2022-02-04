PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE A PARADE PERMIT FOR RESCUE TAILS DOG RESCUE ON APRIL 30TH, THE ANNEXATION AND REZONING OF PROPERTY LOCATED AT 1936 ELKTON PIKE AND AN ORDINANCE RELATIVE TO AMENDING THE BEER ORDINANCE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30. THE BEER BOARD WILL ALSO MEET TO CONSIDER AN APPLICATION FOR A TEMPORARY BEER PERMIT FROM STAAR THEATRE FOR FEBRUARY 11,12,18 AND 19.

