PULASKI GOV

PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM PES, PARADE PERMITS FOR THE GILES COUNTY VETERAN’S SERVICE ON NOVEMBER 11TH AND THE ANNEXATION OF ELKTON PIKE PROPERTY. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

Recommended for you