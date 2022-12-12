PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEETY IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: LIQUOR STORE RENEWALS, APPLICATIONS FOR PARADE PERMITS FOR JEFF MONCHILOV FOR 5/20/23 AND THE NAACP FOR 1/16/23, ADOPTING A RESOLUTION RELATIVE TO PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF TAXES FOR PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM AND A RESOLUTION FOR ANNUAL WORK REQUEST RELATIVE TO WORK BY THE COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, THE AUTHORIZING TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS FOR SLUDGE REMOVAL, A REPORT ON ELECTION RESULTS, AND THE SWEARING IN OF THREE ALDERMEN AND MAYOR, IN ADDITION THE ELECTION OF VICE-MAYOR FOR A TERM OF TWO YEARS, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS BROUGHT BEFORE THE BOARD.

