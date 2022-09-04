THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM P-E-S, A SPEED STUDY ON MORNINGSIDE AND A PARADE PERMIT FOR GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ON OCTOBER 13TH. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.
Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Work Session Scheduled
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Donald Warren Short
- Laura Mae Lauter
- Ken Felker
- Last Week's Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Rescheduled for This Week
- Middle Tennessee District Fair Office Opens This Week!
- Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
- USDA Commodity Distribution Scheduled for Wayne County
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen Work Session Scheduled
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall has occurred in some areas this weekend. Additional showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours this evening and again on Labor Day. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially for areas that have already had heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Mostly Cloudy
81° / 69°
9 PM
73°
10 PM
72°
11 PM
72°
12 AM
71°
1 AM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
- Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Subject Who Fled on Foot
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help - SUBJECT LOCATED
- Middle Tennessee District Fair Office Opens This Week!
- Updated Delinquent Taxpayers List has been Posted
- Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
- THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
- THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Hickman County
- Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.