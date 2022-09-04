Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall has occurred in some areas this weekend. Additional showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy downpours this evening and again on Labor Day. Localized flash flooding is possible, especially for areas that have already had heavy rainfall. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&