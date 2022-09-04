pulaski.png

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM P-E-S, A SPEED STUDY ON MORNINGSIDE AND A PARADE PERMIT FOR GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL ON OCTOBER 13TH.  THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

