NEWS

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, THE FILING OF 2020 DELINQUENT TAXES, MAYOR APPOINTMENTS, AND A REPORT ON THE SPLASH PAD. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

Recommended for you