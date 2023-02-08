THE OWNERS OF THE PULASKI CITIZEN NEWSPAPER HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT AFTER MUCH THOUGHT THE PAPER WILL SEIZE PUBLICATION AFTER NEXT WEEK. THE PULASKI CITIZEN NEWSPAPER HAS BEEN DOING NEWS SINCE 1854 AND THIS WAS A VERY DIFFICULT DECISION FOR THE OWNERS TO MAKE.
