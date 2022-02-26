OFFICALS WOULD LIKE TO REMIND RESIDENTS THAT THE DOG PARK LOCATED IN PLEASANT RUN PARK AT THE CENTER OF THE WALKING TRAIL THROUGH THE CITY OF PULASKI IS HAVING A SOFT OPENING ON MONDAY AT 9. THE GRAND OPENING DATE WILL SOON BE ANNOUNCED, HOWEVER THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE OUT YOUR DOGS AND ENJOY THE PARK WILL BEGIN BEFORE THE MONTH'S END AND WILL BE OPEN DAILY UNTIL 9PM.
Latest News
- Information about noon Lenten Services sponsored by Lawrence County Ministerial Association
- Mary Claudette Goode
- LCHS on Lafayette
- Henrietta Irene Henkel
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- Entries Now Being Accepted for the 42nd Annual Marguerite Rose Burton Award Show.
- 26th Annual Urban Forestry and Horticulture Conference
- Pulaski Dog Park Soft Opening Monday
Currently in Lawrenceburg
44°
Cloudy
44° / 34°
2 PM
44°
3 PM
44°
4 PM
44°
5 PM
43°
6 PM
41°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Tractor
- Maury County School Board Votes to Amend Superintendent Contract with Payout
- Man Sleeping In Dumpster Gets Picked Up By Sanitation Truck
- Vehicle Accident with Rollover Early Monday Moring
- Human Remains Discovered in Wayne County
- Shirley Walters
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Two Injured in Friday Morning Crash
- Missing Hikers Located
- Former Addiction Recovery Clinic Owner Arrested
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.