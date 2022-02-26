Pulaski Dog Park

OFFICALS WOULD LIKE TO REMIND RESIDENTS THAT THE DOG PARK LOCATED IN PLEASANT RUN PARK AT THE CENTER OF THE WALKING TRAIL THROUGH THE CITY OF PULASKI IS HAVING A SOFT OPENING ON MONDAY AT 9. THE GRAND OPENING DATE WILL SOON BE ANNOUNCED, HOWEVER THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE OUT YOUR DOGS AND ENJOY THE PARK WILL BEGIN BEFORE THE MONTH'S END AND WILL BE OPEN DAILY UNTIL 9PM.

