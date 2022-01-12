THE PULASKI FIRE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THOSE IN THAT LIVE IN THE CITY OF PULASKI AND NEED WORKING SMOKE ALARMS, TO PLEASE CALL THEIR OFFICE AT 931.363.1515. THESE ARE PROVIDED FOR FREE.
