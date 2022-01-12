MEMBERS OF THE PULASKI FIRE DEPARTMENT AND PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT PSO'S RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS JUST OFF THE DOWNTOWN SQUARE ON TUESDAY FOR A REPORT OF SMOKE INSIDE OF THE BUILDING. UNITS ARRIVED QUICKLY TO FIND A FAULTY HEATING AND CLEARED AFTER HELPING REMOVE THE SMOKE FORM THE BUILDING. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.
Pulaski Fire Department Responds to Business for Reported Smoke Inside
Latest News
- Beulah Nellorine Thompson White
- Franklin Floyd Brewer
- Emily Eslick Harmon
- Mt. Pleasant Gas System Discovers Error in Customer Rates this Month
- UT Southern Honors Day
- Fire Damages Maury County Property
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeking Qualified Applicants
- State Seeks Feedback on Potential Student Based Funding Formula
Currently in Lawrenceburg
42°
Partly Cloudy
54° / 28°
3 AM
41°
4 AM
40°
5 AM
39°
6 AM
36°
7 AM
36°
Most Popular
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.