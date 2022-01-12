NEWS

MEMBERS OF THE PULASKI FIRE DEPARTMENT AND PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT PSO'S RESPONDED TO A BUSINESS JUST OFF THE DOWNTOWN SQUARE ON TUESDAY FOR A REPORT OF SMOKE INSIDE OF THE BUILDING. UNITS ARRIVED QUICKLY TO FIND A FAULTY HEATING AND CLEARED AFTER HELPING REMOVE THE SMOKE FORM THE BUILDING. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Recommended for you