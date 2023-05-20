A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF THE CITY OF PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY WILL BE HELD NEXT WEEK. THE BOARD WILL MEET THURSDAY, MAY 25, AT 8 AM AT PULASKI CITY HALL. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO CONSIDER A LETTER OF CREDIT FOR INTEGRITY INJECTION MOLDING, AS WELL AS THE BOARD’S FINANCIAL REPORT.
