A PULASKI, TENNESSEE MAN IS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF TENNCARE FRAUD FOR ALLEGEDLY RE-SELLING PILLS HE OBTAINED USING TENNCARE HEALTHCARE INSURANCE BENEFITS. THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL (OIG), IN A JOINT EFFORT WITH THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT, TODAY ANNOUNCED THE ARREST OF 58-YEAR-OLD TIMOTHY GREEN. INVESTIGATORS ALLEGE GREEN USED TENNCARE BENEFITS TO PAY FOR MEDICAL VISITS AND THE RESULTING PRESCRIPTIONS FOR THE STRONG PAINKILLER PERCOCET. ON TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS, GREEN ALLEGEDLY SOLD A PORTION OF THE PILLS TO A CONFIDENTIAL INFORMANT.
Latest News
- James Richard Rains
- Royce G. Cox
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Night Against Crime
- Pulaski Man Arrested on TennCare Fraud
- Lawrence County Commission Meeting
- Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
- City of Columbia to Contribute to Southern Regional Technology Center Building
- Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
Currently in Lawrenceburg
49°
Clear
68° / 46°
5 AM
49°
6 AM
48°
7 AM
47°
8 AM
51°
9 AM
55°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Thursday
- Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Lawrence County Woman Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Checkpoints
- City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
- Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Suspicious Person Arrested in Lawrence County Sunday
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
- Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
- Male Subject Arrested for Criminal Surveillance in Florence
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.