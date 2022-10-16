PULASKI GOV

PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION ON MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, PARADE PERMITS FOR THE MINGLE JINGLE AND TREE LIGHTING IN PULASKI AND A PUBLIC HEARING RELATIVE TO PROPERTY ON ELKTON PIKE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30.

