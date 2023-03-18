PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO HOLD A WORK SESSION MONDAY, MARCH 20. ITEMS OF BUSINESSS INCLUDE AN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT UPDATE AND PARADE PERMITS FOR UT SOUTHERN AND GILES COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE, THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM, IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

