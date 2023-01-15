PULASKI GOV

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN IS SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION TUESDAY, JANUARY 17. ITEMS OF BUSINESSS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE AN UPDATE FROM EDC, A PARADE PERMIT FROM GILES COUNTY INCLUSIVITY COALITION, THE MAPLEWOOD CEMETERY CONTRACT AND STREET PAVING. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM, IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.

