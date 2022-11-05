THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION TUESDAY NOVEMBER 8TH AT PULASKI CITY HALL. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE: CHRISTMAS BONUSES, A CHANGE IN DATE OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AND TO CONSIDER CITY ATTORNEY FEES. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 12.
Latest News
- I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
- Pulaski Mayor and Aldermen to meet
- Summertown Utilities Board to meet
- After-Thanksgiving hikes offered at state parks
- City of Lawrenceburg offices closed for Veterans Day
- Scout Troop 268 visits Rotary Club
- USDA Commodity Distribution
- Daylight Saving Time ends
Currently in Lawrenceburg
65°
Cloudy
65° / 60°
11 PM
64°
12 AM
63°
1 AM
61°
1 AM
59°
2 AM
59°
Most Popular
Articles
- Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
- THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Fire Destroys Maury County Home
- Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
- Stacey Lynn Smith
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
- Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.