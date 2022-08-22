NEWS

DUE TO RECENT CAR THEFTS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO REMIND THE PUBLIC TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND BE SURE TO NOT LEAVE ANY VALUABLES IN THEIR CARS - ESPECIALLY VISIBLY. THE POLICE ARE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO EXTRA AWARE OF THEIR SURROUNDING WHILE GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR VEHICLE AND TO NEVER LEAVE THEIR CAR RUNNING AND UNLOCKED, OR THE KEYS IN THE VEHICLE. THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATED SEVERAL STOLEN VEHICLES. 

