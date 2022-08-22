DUE TO RECENT CAR THEFTS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI, THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO REMIND THE PUBLIC TO LOCK THEIR VEHICLES AND BE SURE TO NOT LEAVE ANY VALUABLES IN THEIR CARS - ESPECIALLY VISIBLY. THE POLICE ARE ALSO ASKING RESIDENTS TO EXTRA AWARE OF THEIR SURROUNDING WHILE GETTING IN AND OUT OF THEIR VEHICLE AND TO NEVER LEAVE THEIR CAR RUNNING AND UNLOCKED, OR THE KEYS IN THE VEHICLE. THE DEPARTMENT IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATED SEVERAL STOLEN VEHICLES.
Latest News
- PES Board to Meet Tuesday
- Suspect Arrested from Leoma Dollar General Robbery
- Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Awarded Grant for Vests
- Florence Police Continue to Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Silo Accident Over the Weekend in Ethridge
- Pulaski Police Department Warns Pubic to Lock Vehicles
- Fire at Story and Lee Furniture Warehouse
Currently in Lawrenceburg
85°
Mostly Cloudy
85° / 71°
3 PM
84°
4 PM
83°
5 PM
83°
6 PM
80°
7 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Incident at North American Lighting
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Lewis and Marshall Counties
- Muscle Shoals Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Negligent Homicide
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Needs Public's Help Identifying and Locating a Person of Interest
- Shelbyville Man Indicted on Murder Charges
- City of Columbia Announces Roads to be Paved this Week
- Homicide Investigation Continues - Subject Charged
- Lewis County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.