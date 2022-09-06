OFFICIALS WITH THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA OVER THE WEEKEND TO ALERT RESIDENTS OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF ABERNATHY DRIVE, RACKLEY DRIVE AND MURRAY DRIVE. OVER THE WEEKEND, OFFICERS WORKED SEVERAL VEHICLE BURGLARIES AND TWO VEHICLE FIRES. ANYONE THAT LIVES IN THESES AREAS AND HAVE ANY SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AROUND THEIR HOMES, PLEASE REVIEW TO SEE IF YOU HAVE ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON VIDEO. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-424-4404.
