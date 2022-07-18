THE PULASKI WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT WILL BE CONDUCTING SMOKE TEST ON THE CITY’S SEWER LINES STARTING TODAY. THE PURPOSE OF THESE TESTS IS TO CHECK FOR LEAKS WITHIN THE SEWER SYSTEM. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR FOR QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS PLEASE CALL THE PULASKI WATER AND SEWERE DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-1209.
Pulaski Water and Sewer Department to Conduct Smoke Test on Sewer Lines
