NEWS

THE PULASKI WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT WILL BE CONDUCTING SMOKE TEST ON THE CITY’S SEWER LINES STARTING TODAY. THE PURPOSE OF THESE TESTS IS TO CHECK FOR LEAKS WITHIN THE SEWER SYSTEM. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR FOR QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS PLEASE CALL THE PULASKI WATER AND SEWERE DEPARTMENT AT 931-363-1209.

