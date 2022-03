Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 80 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM COFFEE DAVIDSON DICKSON GILES HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CENTERVILLE, CLARKSVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, DICKSON, DOVER, ERIN, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCEWEN, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, NEW JOHNSONVILLE, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMYRNA, SPRINGFIELD, TENNESSEE RIDGE, TULLAHOMA, WAVERLY, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lewis County in Middle Tennessee... Eastern Wayne County in Middle Tennessee... Lawrence County in Middle Tennessee... Southwestern Maury County in Middle Tennessee... Southeastern Hickman County in Middle Tennessee... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 804 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hohenwald to Underwood-Petersville, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Lawrenceburg, Hohenwald, Waynesboro, Loretto, Collinwood, Summertown, St. Joseph, Ethridge, Gordonsburg, Kimmins, Henryville, Cypress Inn, Leoma, Westpoint, Iron City and Hampshire. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for Middle Tennessee. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&