NEWS

DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG AND THE CROCKETT THEATRE ARE SO EXCITED TO BE HOSTING A QUALIFYING ROUND FOR TENNESSEE SONGWRITERS’ WEEK ON JANUARY 31ST AT THE CROCKETT THEATRE!  MANY TALENTED LOCAL SONGWRITERS WILL BE FEATURED DURING THIS CELEBRATION OF THE ART OF SONGWRITING. JUDGES WILL BE A HOST OF INDUSTRY PROFESSIONALS, SUCH AS COUNTRY MUSIC STARS THOMPSON SQUARE, TRISTAR PRODUCTION GROUP CEO JASON RITTENBERRY, INDUSTRY LEADER JAMES GORDON FREEZE AND MORE.

Recommended for you