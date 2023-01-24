Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 55 mph possible along the Cumberland Plateau. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&