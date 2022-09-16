THE UT TSU EXTENSION OFFICE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS ANNOUNCED THERE WILL BE A FAMILY AND COMMUNITY EDUCATION QUILTS FOR VETERANS’ COMMUNITY FISH FRY ON OCTOBER 4TH. THESE PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS SUPPORTING THE F-C-E CLUBS AS THEY CREATE ONE-OF-A-KIND QUILTS TO RECOGNIZE VETERANS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. TICKETS ARE $14 A PLATE. THE EVENT WILL START AT 4 ON OCTOBER 4TH AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY EXTENSION OFFICE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-4347.
