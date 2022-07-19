NEWS

THE RECYCLE DROP SITES AT LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOLS ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED DUE TO COVID.  LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THEY CAN TAKE THEIR RECYCLING TO THE RECYCLING CENTER AT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE DEPARTMENT LOCATED AT 2126 BALER DRIVE IN LAWRENCEBURG. HOURS OF OPERATION ARE MONDAY - FRIDAY 7:00 A.M. TO 4:00P.M. AND SATURDAY FROM 7:00A.M. UNTIL NOON. 

