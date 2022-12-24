THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE FRIDAY JANUARY 6, ROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG AND ON TUESDAY JANUARY 10, FROM 1 TO 7 AT MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER TO GIVE BLOOD, GO TO REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
13°
Clear
24° / 6°
7 AM
13°
8 AM
16°
9 AM
19°
10 AM
21°
11 AM
24°
Most Popular
Articles
- Maury County Fire Responds to Off Road Accident
- Florence Man Arrested and Accused of Statutory Rape
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- Road work affects I-65 in Maury County
- Donna Gail Gillespie
- Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
- THP plans New Year's Eve checkpoints
- Summertown Metals to Expand in Lewis County
- Stolen Vehicle Recoved in Florence
- TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.