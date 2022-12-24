blood drive

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE FRIDAY JANUARY 6, ROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG AND ON TUESDAY JANUARY 10, FROM 1 TO 7 AT MARS HILL BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER TO GIVE BLOOD, GO TO REDCROSSBLOOD.ORG.

