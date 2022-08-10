American Red Crosss

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.  BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MONDAY FROM 2 TO 6 AT LEOMA BAPTISTH CHURCH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND TUESDAY FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST IN LEWIS COUNTY. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.

