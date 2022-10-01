blood drive

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.  BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE ETHRIDGE ON THURSDAY FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT ETHRIDGE CHURCH OF CHRIST, OCTOBER 10TH AT ARDMORE PUBLIC LIBRARY FROM 1 TO 5 AND OCTOBER 11TH AT FAYETTEVILLE PARKS AND FROM 1 TO 6. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.

