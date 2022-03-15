blood drive

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.  BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MARCH 24TH FROM 11:30 TO 5:30 COLUMBIA FIRST CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH AND MARCH 29th FROM 2 TO 6 AT SUMMERTOWN SADDLE AND BRIDLE CLUB. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.

