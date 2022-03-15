THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MARCH 24TH FROM 11:30 TO 5:30 COLUMBIA FIRST CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH AND MARCH 29th FROM 2 TO 6 AT SUMMERTOWN SADDLE AND BRIDLE CLUB. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
Latest News
- Peggy Jean Fleming
- Mary Ruth Kessler
- Brian Keith Gillespie
- Crossroad Fire Department Spring Fish Fry - 3/26
- Lawrence County Commission's Utility Committee Meeting -3/24
- Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
- Florence Police Department Releases Annual Internal Affairs Report
- Area Athletes Recognized for Miss and Mr Basketball
Currently in Lawrenceburg
54°
Rain
63° / 49°
12 AM
54°
1 AM
54°
2 AM
54°
3 AM
54°
4 AM
54°
Most Popular
Articles
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
- Updated Information Surrounding Death of 3-Year-Old Elkton Minor
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday
- Colbert County Resident Arrested in Florence on Trafficking Stolen Identities
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- Two Arrested Following Shots Fired Call in Florence
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Stats for February
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.