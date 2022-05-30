THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE WEDNESDAY FROM 2 TO 6 AT SUMMERTOWN SADDLE AND BRIDLE CLUB ON HIGHWAY 20 IN SUMMERTOWN AND THURSDAY FROM 11 TO 5 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH ON WATERLOO STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
85° / 66°
3 AM
69°
4 AM
68°
5 AM
67°
6 AM
65°
7 AM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help
- Missing Person Investigation Underway in Lauderdale County
- City of St. Joseph to Hold Public Hearing
- Florence-Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony
- Area Offices Closed Monday for Memorial Day Holiday
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Marshall County on Friday
- At Least One Airlifted from Vehicle Crash Friday in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Knowledge Bowl Winners
- Columbia Mayor Visits Lawrenceburg Rotary Club
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.