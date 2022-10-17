American Red Crosss

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS.  BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE WEDNESDAY FROM 10 TO 2 AT ONE STOP MEDICAL LOCATED AT 326 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.

