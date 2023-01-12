JANUARY IS HUMAN TRAFFICKING AWARENESS MONTH AND ONCE AGAIN LAWRENCE COUNTY WILL JOIN THE MOVEMENT TO RAISE AWARENESS ON JANUARY 25TH THROUGH THE RED SAND PROJECT. THE PROJECT IS BEING SPONSORED BY THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION. TO JOIN THE COALITION IN RAISING AWARENESS, LCSAP HAS A LIMITED SUPPLY OF SAND AVAILABLE. SAND IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVCE. RED SAND CAN ALSO BE ORDERED AT RED SAND PROJECT DOT ORG BY JANUARY 13TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT NICOLE MILLER AT N MILLER AT LAW CO TN DOT ORG.
