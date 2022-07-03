State of Tennessee

TUESDAY, JULY 5TH IS THE LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO CAST A BALLOT IN THE AUG. 4TH STATE AND FEDERAL PRIMARY & STATE AND COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION. REGISTER OR UPDATE YOUR REGISTRATION IN MINUTES WITH THE SECRETARY OF STATE’S FAST AND SECURE ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION SYSTEM AT S-O-S DOT T-N DOT GOV.

