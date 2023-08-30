NEWS

REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM 6TH GRADE CAREER FAIR ON OCTOBER 17TH AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD FROM 8 TO 2:30 AND IS AN OPPORTUNITY TO CONNECT WITH STUDENTS AND SHARE INFORMATION ABOUT YOUR CAREER FIELD. REGISTRATION DEADLINE IS WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27TH. FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL HOPE.THOMASON AT LCSS.US.

