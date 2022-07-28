NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTIANS ARE REMINDED THAT THE LAWRENCEBURG ANIMAL SHELTER IS NOT CURRENTLY ACCEPTING DOGS FROM OUTSIDE THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY LIMITS. THE NEW SHELTER, WHICH IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION, WILL HAVE THIS CAPABILITY. A PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE WHEN THE NEW SHELTER IS COMPLETE AND DOGS FROM OUTSIDE LAWRENCEBURG CAN BE ACCEPTED.

Recommended for you