NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THOSE NEEDING A NEW 911 ADDRESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, THAT THE LAST DAY TO THIS FOR THIS YEAR WILL BE DECEMBER 21ST. FOR MORE INFORMAITON VISIT LAWRENCE COUNTY TN 911 DOT HTML OR CALL 931-766-0010 EXTENSION 143. THEY WILL RESUME REQUESTS BEGINNING JANUARY 3RD.

