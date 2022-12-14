LAWRENCE COUNTY 911 WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THOSE NEEDING A NEW 911 ADDRESS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, THAT THE LAST DAY TO THIS FOR THIS YEAR WILL BE DECEMBER 21ST. FOR MORE INFORMAITON VISIT LAWRENCE COUNTY TN 911 DOT HTML OR CALL 931-766-0010 EXTENSION 143. THEY WILL RESUME REQUESTS BEGINNING JANUARY 3RD.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...Until Midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 1 to 2 1/2 inches of rainfall has fallen across the area. An additional 1 to 1 1/2 inches is expected though this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
47°
Cloudy
56° / 47°
11 PM
46°
12 AM
45°
1 AM
44°
2 AM
45°
3 AM
44°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
- Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
- USDA commodity distribution for Marshall County
- Christmas break set for Lawrence County Schools
- Giles County law enforcement issues scam alert
- Talia Hensley Found Guilty
- Roadwork affects I-65 in Giles County
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- James "Jimmy" Earl Staggs
- Homicide Investigation Underway in Marshall County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.