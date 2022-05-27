IF YOU PLAN TO SPEND TIME ON THE ELK RIVER THIS LONG WEEKEND, BE AWARE THAT THE TIMS FORD DAM WILL BE SPILLING NEARLY 3500 CUBIC FEET PER SECOND (CFS) UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
Reminder for those Spending Time on Elk River this Weekend
