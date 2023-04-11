NEWS

REMOTE AREA MEDICAL, A MAJOR NON-PROFIT PROVIDER OF MOBILE MEDICAL CLINICS WILL BE IN MAURY COUNTY ON JULY 8TH AND 9TH DELIVERING FREE DENTAL, VISION AND MEDICAL CARE TO UNDERSERVED AND UNINSURED INDIVIDUALS.  THE TWO-DAY CLINIC WILL BE HELD AT EA COX MIDDLE SCHOOL AND IS IN COLLABORATION WITH THE FILIPINO AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATION IN TENNESSEE. REMOTE AREA MEDICAL IS IN NEED OF VOLUNTTERS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO RAMUSA.ORG OR CALL 865-579-1530.

