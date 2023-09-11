The Republican Women of Lawrence County will have their September meeting Tuesday the 12th at 6PM at Strikers Restaurant in Lawrenceburg. You may come earlier if you wish to order your meal before the meeting starts. If you are not a member, you are invited to come and get acquainted with us.
