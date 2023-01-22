NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE & INSURANCE AND THE TENNESSEE STATE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM RESCUE SQUADS FOR $2 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS THROUGH THE NEWLY CREATED RESCUE SQUAD GRANT PROGRAM. GRANT AWARDS MAY BE USED TO PURCHASE EQUIPMENT NEEDED BY RESCUE SQUADS FOR INCIDENT RESPONSE AND TO PROTECT THE LIVES OF SQUAD MEMBERS. ELIGIBLE RESCUE SQUADS MUST HAVE AN ACTIVE REGISTRATION WITH THE SECRETARY OF STATE AND BE RECOGNIZED BY A LOCAL GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE RESCUE SQUAD SERVICES. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL FRIDAY, FEB. 10, AT 2 PM.

