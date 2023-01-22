THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE & INSURANCE AND THE TENNESSEE STATE FIRE MARSHAL’S OFFICE ARE NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM RESCUE SQUADS FOR $2 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANTS THROUGH THE NEWLY CREATED RESCUE SQUAD GRANT PROGRAM. GRANT AWARDS MAY BE USED TO PURCHASE EQUIPMENT NEEDED BY RESCUE SQUADS FOR INCIDENT RESPONSE AND TO PROTECT THE LIVES OF SQUAD MEMBERS. ELIGIBLE RESCUE SQUADS MUST HAVE AN ACTIVE REGISTRATION WITH THE SECRETARY OF STATE AND BE RECOGNIZED BY A LOCAL GOVERNMENT TO PROVIDE RESCUE SQUAD SERVICES. APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED UNTIL FRIDAY, FEB. 10, AT 2 PM.
Latest News
- Rescue squads can apply for grant funding
- Giles County EDC meeting cancelled
- Lawrence County Historical Society to meet January 26
- Lawrence County Right to Life event planned for January 29
- Giles County Special Ed Support Group meets January 30
- I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years
- Substance Abuse Coalition seeks volunteers
- Lee begins second term as TN governor
Currently in Lawrenceburg
40°
Rain Shower
46° / 40°
11 PM
40°
12 AM
39°
1 AM
38°
2 AM
36°
3 AM
36°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
- Three People Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Spring Hill
- Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
- LCSO Investigates Stolen Lottery Tickets
- I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years
- Muscle Shoals Police Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
- TN offers process for insurance complaints
- Joel Ryan Urban
- Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.