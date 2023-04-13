NEWS

RESCUE TAILS DOG RESCUE 1ST ANNUAL WIGGLE WALK AND WAG 5-K WILL BE HELD SATURDAY MAY 6TH AT 8 AT VETERAN’S PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG. REGISTRATION STARTS AT 7. WELL BEHAVED LEASHED DOGS ARE WELCOME AND ENCOURAGED. REGISTRATION INCLUDES T-SHIRT, WATER AND SNACKS. PRE-REGISTRATION IS 25 DOLLARS AND ENDS SATURDAY. REGISTRATION AFTER SATURDAY WILL BE 30 DOLLARS UNTIL THE DAY OF THE EVENT. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO RESCUETAILSTN.ORG.

Recommended for you