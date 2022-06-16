NEWS

A RESIDENTAL STRUCTURE FIRE SUSTAINED DAMAGE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN COLUMBIA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PROPERTY ON SOUTH HIGH STREET SHORTLY AFTER NOON. CREWS WORKED TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE AND WERE ON SCENE FOR SEVERAL HOURS WORKING ON SALVAGE AND OVERHAUL OPERATIONS. MAURY COUNTY EMS WERE ON SCENE PROVIDING REHABILITATIVE CARE AND MEDICAL ASSISTANCE TO THE FIREFIGHTERS AS THEY TIRELESSLY BATTLED THE FIRE IN THE EXTREME HEAT WITH THE HEAT INDEX IN THE LOWER 100S.

